Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Corey Brown, 31, Cobleskill, Aug. 12, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Thomas Madison, 30, Sharon, Aug. 13, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Kenneth Robert, 54, Bushkill, Pennsylvania, Aug. 14, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jacob Kennedy, 25, Sharon Springs, Aug. 16, petit larceny.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Melanie R. Moore, no age given, East Windsor, New Jersey, Aug. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at stop sign.
Youth, 11, Bovia, Aug. 12, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
James Amato, 47, Colchester, Aug. 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jonathan Hafele, 26, Deposit, Aug. 12, second-degree bail jumping.
Janice Horton, 69, Deposit, Aug. 14, petit larceny.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
15-year-old, Margaretville, Aug. 16, second-degree menacing:weapon.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Marie Welch, 57, South New Berlin, Aug. 11, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Timothy Shepard, 51, Willet, Aug. 13, second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Alex D. Moon, 27, South New Berlin, Aug. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
13-year-old, Franklin, Aug. 11, making graffiti.
10-year-old, Franklin, Aug. 11, making graffiti.
9-year-old, Franklin, Aug. 11, making graffiti.
Adele Brod, 60, Herkimer, Aug. 13, petit larceny.
Joseph Cuomo, 54, Walton, Aug. 13, petit larceny.
Richard Lowe, 47, Norwich, Aug. 15, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Jacob Leon, 35, Unadilla, Aug. 15, second-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
James D. Carpenter, 39, Harpursville, Aug. 11, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Kyle Meyer, 20, Cooperstown, Aug. 16, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Matthew Bourn, 51, Bainbridge, Aug. 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.