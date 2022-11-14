Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Bradley Romano, 38, Oneonta, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell.
Lucas Merwin, 32, Oneonta, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell.
Roger Kelly, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell.
Jamie Benham, 38, Oneonta, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell.
Kayla Keegan, 30, Oneonta, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: narcotic drug with intent to sell.
