Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Prince Soko, 37, Raymond, New Hampshire, July 31, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Douglas Bartholomew, 51, no address given, Aug. 2, third-degree criminal trespass.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Andelis Santiago, 32, Hartford, Connecticut, July 25, driving while intoxicated and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Brendan Liveli, 21, East Branch, Aug. 1, criminal mischief.

GREENE TROOPERS

Bryan Tirpok, 58, Whitney Point, Aug. 3, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Gregorio Barbieri, 66, Roseboom, Aug. 3, first-degree criminal contempt-physical contact and first-degree criminal contempt-physical menace.

Madeline Demming, 20, Stamford, Aug. 3, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Charlotte Carey, 27, Roxbury, July 25, petit larceny.

Shane Locust, 23, Oneonta, July 28, lewdness-intent to be seen.

Daniel White, 47, Meridale, July 30, criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Lori Brooks, 42, Sidney, July 31, petit larceny.

Vincent Calleja, 59, Schenevus, Aug. 1, endangering the welfare of a child.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Charles J. Coursen, 36, Worcester, July 20, petit larceny.

Angela Hollenbeck, 56, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, July 28, Operating vehicle while registration is suspended.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Peter Layton, 65, Burlington, July 21, second-degree criminal contempt.

Jason Tuttle, 37, Rome, Aug. 2, second-degree aggravated harassment.

Allen Bouck, 56, Richfield Springs, Aug. 2, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing/apply pressure and criminal obstruction of breathing/block nose.

Roderick Perry, 41, Sharon, Aug. 3, second-degree criminal contempt.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Anthony Jackson, 59, Brooklyn, July 20, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction.

STAMFORD TROOPERS

John Hafele, 54, Staten Island, July 26, fourth-degree grand larceny.

Tags

Trending Video