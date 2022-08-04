Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Prince Soko, 37, Raymond, New Hampshire, July 31, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Douglas Bartholomew, 51, no address given, Aug. 2, third-degree criminal trespass.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Andelis Santiago, 32, Hartford, Connecticut, July 25, driving while intoxicated and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
Brendan Liveli, 21, East Branch, Aug. 1, criminal mischief.
GREENE TROOPERS
Bryan Tirpok, 58, Whitney Point, Aug. 3, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Gregorio Barbieri, 66, Roseboom, Aug. 3, first-degree criminal contempt-physical contact and first-degree criminal contempt-physical menace.
Madeline Demming, 20, Stamford, Aug. 3, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Charlotte Carey, 27, Roxbury, July 25, petit larceny.
Shane Locust, 23, Oneonta, July 28, lewdness-intent to be seen.
Daniel White, 47, Meridale, July 30, criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
Lori Brooks, 42, Sidney, July 31, petit larceny.
Vincent Calleja, 59, Schenevus, Aug. 1, endangering the welfare of a child.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Charles J. Coursen, 36, Worcester, July 20, petit larceny.
Angela Hollenbeck, 56, Kailua Kona, Hawaii, July 28, Operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Peter Layton, 65, Burlington, July 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jason Tuttle, 37, Rome, Aug. 2, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Allen Bouck, 56, Richfield Springs, Aug. 2, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing/apply pressure and criminal obstruction of breathing/block nose.
Roderick Perry, 41, Sharon, Aug. 3, second-degree criminal contempt.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Anthony Jackson, 59, Brooklyn, July 20, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
John Hafele, 54, Staten Island, July 26, fourth-degree grand larceny.
