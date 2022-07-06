Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Samantha Truax, 23, Oneonta, July 1, petit larceny.

Christopher Becker, 20, Unadilla, July 3, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal mischief.

Michelle Nolan, 43, Unadilla, July 4, petit larceny.

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Kristopher Keiper, 20, Cobleskill, July 2, petit larceny.

Warren Stuber, 23, Fulton, July 2, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Joseph Schmierer, 27, Hobart, July 2, second-degree menacing.

Tags

Trending Video