Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Thomas Roe, 52, Davenport, Nov. 18, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
18-year-old, Deer Park, Nov. 19, petit larceny.
Deborah Oppong, 19, Bronx, Nov. 19, petit larceny.
Patrick Davenport, 31, Norwich, Nov. 19, petit larceny.
Elizabeth Campbell, 23, Vestal, Nov. 21, driving while intoxicated.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Dominick Smith, 42, Hartwick, Nov. 13, second-degree burglary, petit larceny, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
Christopher A. Romano, 35, no address given, Nov. 13, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle, driver’s view obstructed, disobeyed traffic control device and improper plates.
Dominick Smith, 42, Hartwick, Nov. 13, third-degree criminal trespass.
Tyler L. Hogan, 28, Fort Plain, Nov. 14, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with no plates.
Dominick L. Smith, 42, Hartwick, Nov. 18, arrest warrant.
Billie A. Vonkrusze, 48, Utica, Nov. 21, first-degree promotion of prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Steven Moore, 56, Bainbridge, Nov. 7, third-degree criminal trespass and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michelle Streeter, 58, Binghamton, Nov. 12, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Joe Allen, 39, Unadilla, Nov. 18, petit larceny.
Stacey Coss, 50, Andes, Nov. 22, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Avi Figueroa, 32, Oneonta, Nov. 22, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Angelique Caballero, 26, Afton, Nov. 23, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Shane Squires, 46, Walton, Nov. 4, second-degree criminal contempt.
Valentina Spry, 69, South Kortright, Nov. 11, third-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
