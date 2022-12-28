COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Brett Jaycox, 30, East Durham, Dec. 20, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumvent an interlock device
Newton Jaycox, 82, Durham, Dec. 20, use of another vehicle without an interlock device.
Jonathan Pleickhardt, 67, Howes Cave, Dec. 26, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Kenneth Shofkom, 48, Imperial, Pennsylvania, Dec. 24, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Mark Chandler, 55, Bloomville, Dec. 20, first-degree scheming to defraud and four counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Leonardo Cordero, 38, Arkville, Dec. 22, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Andrew Finnegan, 34, Waterville, Dec. 22, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
16-year-old, Columbus, Dec. 24, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Joshua Kennedy, 37, Sherburne, Dec. 25, endangering the welfare of a child.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Treyquonn Cummings, 30, New Hartford, Dec. 20, petit larceny.
Lisa Sanchez, 26, Oneonta, Dec. 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Betts, 54, Milford, Dec. 20, petit larceny.
Branden Gabriel, 39, Oneonta, Dec. 21, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Michelle Millias, 49, Worcester, Dec. 22, criminal mischief.
Kevin Roe, 44, Oneonta, Dec. 23, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: alcohol, driving while intoxicated: previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated driving while intoxicated and circumvent an interlock device: operating a motor vehicle without a device.
William Effner, 29, DeLancey, Dec. 24, petit larceny.
Christopher Cole, 27, Oxford, Dec. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Aaron Blakeslee, 50, Oneonta, Dec. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Sean Sherman, 31, Schoharie, Dec. 23, fourth-degree grand larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Joan Kern-Bontemps, 58, Cherry Valley, Dec. 21, driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle:alcohol.
Jeremy Robertson, 33, Richfield Springs, Dec. 24, first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Buss, 40, Leonardsville, Dec. 17, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Shain Siver, 44, Richfield Springs, Dec. 27, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Demetrey Martinez, 25, Otego, Dec. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
STAMFORD TROOPERS
Michael Lopez, 41, Stamford, Dec. 27, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated:with child.
