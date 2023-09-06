Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Kevin Klaas, 48, Middleburgh, Sept. 2, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Noelle Effner, 33, Sherburne, Aug. 27, third-degree grand larceny.
Orlando Butcher, 51, Utica, Sept. 1, resisting arrest, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Randy Perkins, 44, Otego, Sept. 5, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-permanent revocation and driving while intoxicated-previous conviction within past 10 years.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kelly L. Smith, 48, Cooperstown, June 24, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Zachary W. Fuller, 49, Worcester, July 20, third-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first and second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Jenna Sandy, 29, Cobleskill, Sept. 5, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Edward Petti, 31, Bainbridge, July 26, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jonathan Donholt, 33, Greene, Aug. 12, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Stanley McDonald, 44, Sidney, Aug. 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%-prior conviction.
Marshall Smith, 22, West Winfield, Aug. 31, second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
