Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Adam Bright, 39, East Meredith, Aug. 17, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Othniel Fenelon, 29, Brooklyn, Aug. 18, first-degree criminal sexual act.
Roger Kelly, 37, Oneonta, Aug. 21, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Christopher Romano, 35, Otego, Aug. 20, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first-degree operation of motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated: with child.
Craig Rezek, 29, Worcester, Aug. 21, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
