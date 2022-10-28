Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Darren Brown, 20, Richfield Springs, Oct. 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Randy Nabinger, 28, Richfield Springs, Oct. 6, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft.
Jon Vannort, 38, Cassville, Oct. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Kendal Robbins, 27, Canajoharie, Oct. 10, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Kasey Brunette, 28, West Winfield, Oct. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of another vehicle without an interlock device.
Larry Bond, 55, Cold Brook, Oct. 15, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
Gabriel Larvie, 36, Richfield Springs, Oct. 20, assault.
Katherine Naber, 31, Oneonta, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.
Anthony Capra, 54, Fort Plain, Oct. 22, third-degree burglary.
