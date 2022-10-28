Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

Darren Brown, 20, Richfield Springs, Oct. 1, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Randy Nabinger, 28, Richfield Springs, Oct. 6, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft.

Jon Vannort, 38, Cassville, Oct. 8, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Kendal Robbins, 27, Canajoharie, Oct. 10, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Kasey Brunette, 28, West Winfield, Oct. 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of another vehicle without an interlock device.

Larry Bond, 55, Cold Brook, Oct. 15, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

Gabriel Larvie, 36, Richfield Springs, Oct. 20, assault.

Katherine Naber, 31, Oneonta, Oct. 21, second-degree criminal contempt.

Anthony Capra, 54, Fort Plain, Oct. 22, third-degree burglary.

