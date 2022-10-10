Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Edward Sherman, 69, Bainbridge, Sept. 13, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Melissa Depugh, 33, Endicott, Sept. 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Krystynne Bliss, 32, Unadilla, Sept. 16, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.
Christopher Menichelli, 42, Afton, Sept. 15, petit larceny.
Ryan Stanton, 36, Oneonta, Sept. 17, second-degree burglary.
