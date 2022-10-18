Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Justin Schoonmaker, 36, Oneonta, Aug. 1, menacing a police officer, second-degree criminal contempt: violating court order.
Albert Deas, 45, Oneonta, Aug. 1, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.
12-year-old, Oneonta, Aug. 1, petit larceny.
Anthony Ciralli, 38, Oneonta, Aug. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Jennifer Fontana, 34, Otego, Aug. 4, reckless endangerment of property.
Jaclin Goodrich, 33, Oneonta, Aug. 4, failure to appear.
Joshua Harper, 45, Oneonta, Aug. 4, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jesus Robledo, 24, Oneonta, Aug. 5, endangering the welfare of a child.
Radiah Grant, 46, Oneonta, Aug. 8, failure to appear.
Jesse Sklenarik, 30, Oneonta, Aug. 10, trespassing.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kory W. Minshall, 42, Burlington Flats, Oct. 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered, uninspected and uninsured vehicle, improper plates and unsafe tires.
Kathryn M. Gorman, 38, Worcester, Oct. 5, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured, uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration, no/inadequate muffler and no left side mirror.
