Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Jeni Cooper, 48, Windsor, Nov. 16, petit larceny.
14-year-old, Windsor, Nov. 20, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Brian Dart, Windsor, Nov. 20, first-degree criminal contempt.
Brett Conklin, 50, Walton, Nov. 23, driving while intoxicated.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Zowie Tesar, 45, Grand Gorge, Nov. 12, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Richard Foster, 48, Walton, Nov. 13, petit larceny.
Thomas Filupeit, 66, Margaretville, Nov. 14, second-degree criminal contempt.
Nikita Kingsbury, 36, Kortright, Nov. 15, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Thomas Filupeit, 66, Margaretville, Nov. 19, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree stalking.
ONEONTA POLICE
Tyler Gano, 25, Oneonta, Oct. 1, two counts of failure to appear.
Danisha Philpot, 44, Oneonta, Oct. 1, driving while intoxicated-previous conviction, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.
Jeremiah Vonberg, 30, Oneonta, Oct. 1, failure to appear.
17-year-old, Oneonta, Oct. 4, third-degree assault.
Michael Mould, 32, Oneonta, Oct. 6, petit larceny.
Rosa twitch, 28, Oneonta, Oct. 7, failure to appear.
Jagan Samudrala, 49, Oneonta, Oct. 7, two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Michael A. Morton, 32, Oneonta, Oct. 7, appearance in public under the influence.
Hector Reiter, 40, Oneonta, Oct. 9, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.
Matthew Higgins, 27, Sidney Center, Oct. 12, disorderly conduct.
John Randall, 52, Oneonta, Oct. 11, third-degree criminal tampering.
Elija Eggleston, 23, Oneonta, Oct. 12, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Morgan Payne, 66, Oneonta, Oct. 12, failure to appear.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Oct. 12, six counts of failure to appear.
Aaron Stevens, 30, Oneonta, Oct. 12, failure to appear.
Francis Thomas, 28, Oneonta, Oct. 15, failure to appear.
15-year-old, Oneonta, Oct. 18, making a terroristic threat.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Oct. 19, six counts of failure to appear.
Keisha Poole, 37, Oneonta, Oct. 19, two counts of failure to appear.
17-year-old, Oneonta, Oct. 19, third-degree assault.
Derek Miron, 38, Oneonta, Oct. 19, failure to appear.
Jerry Lynch, Oneonta, Oct. 20, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Stephanie Shaw, no age given, Oneonta, Oct. 20, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering.
Anthony Garrison, 34, Oneonta, Oct. 22, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
