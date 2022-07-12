Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
James Harper, 65, Esperance, July 9, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Matthew Fenelon, 25, Brooklyn, July 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with no insurance and a suspended registration, speed and moving from lane unsafely.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Tory Brown, 38, West Edmeston, July 9, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jonathan Heier, 45, Burlington, June 16, second-degree harassment and third-degree assault.
Rubecca Burns, 46, Pittsfield, June 21, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
Dale M. Beach, 58, Franklin, June 24, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Meghan M. Cole, 26, Cherry Valley, June 25, driving while intoxicated, open container and first, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Brandon Sprague, 25, Middlefield, July 2, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Tyler Burr, 28, Oneonta, July 2, trespass.
Victoria Sawyer, 23, Burlington Flats, July 3, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without an interlock device.
Justin Quackenbush, 35, Oneonta, July 4, petit larceny.
Seth R. Wolle, 46, Schenevus, July 5, endangering the welfare of a child.
Matthew C. T. Romaine, 29, Cooperstown, July 8, driving while intoxicated, failure to comply, failure to keep right, reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Brandon Perillo, 25, Cobleskill, July 10, fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Austin Howard, 26, Bridgewater, July 1, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Zacharias Fuller, 48, Worcester, July 3, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Chad Gage, 30, Richfield Springs, July 11, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.