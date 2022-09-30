Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Robert Alexander, 33, Esperance, Sept. 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

Justin Adair, 27, Dolgeville, Sept. 28, petit larceny.

William VanWormer, 66, Central Bridge, Sept. 29, two counts of torture/injure/not feed animal.

Kilic Okyay, 45, Berne, Sept. 29, third-degree menacing and first-degree criminal contempt.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Christy D. Jillson, 46, Cobleskill, Aug. 31, operating an uninspected motor vehicle with an inoperable brake light and third-degree operation with a suspended license.

Kathryn Gorman, 37, Worcester, Aug. 31, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, no inspection, no insurance and a window tint violation.

Daniel P. Whiting, 30, Springfield, Sept. 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Stephen J. Schulz, 31, Morris, Sept. 2, family court warrant.

