Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Robert Alexander, 33, Esperance, Sept. 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
Justin Adair, 27, Dolgeville, Sept. 28, petit larceny.
William VanWormer, 66, Central Bridge, Sept. 29, two counts of torture/injure/not feed animal.
Kilic Okyay, 45, Berne, Sept. 29, third-degree menacing and first-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Christy D. Jillson, 46, Cobleskill, Aug. 31, operating an uninspected motor vehicle with an inoperable brake light and third-degree operation with a suspended license.
Kathryn Gorman, 37, Worcester, Aug. 31, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, no inspection, no insurance and a window tint violation.
Daniel P. Whiting, 30, Springfield, Sept. 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Stephen J. Schulz, 31, Morris, Sept. 2, family court warrant.
