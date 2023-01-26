Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Eva Simcoe, 43, Wissiston, Vermont, Jan. 25, driving while intoxicated.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Anthony Stinzianni, 36, New Berlin, Jan. 15, third-degree burglary.
Dalton Nelson, 27, Greene, Jan. 16, second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to children younger than 17.
Kelsie Fuess, 32, Chenango, Jan. 18, petit larceny.
Salina Smith, 22, McDonough, Jan. 20, petit larceny.
Cory Brazee, 29, Sherburne, Jan. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
James Cook, 31, Otego, Jan. 12, second-degree criminal contempt.
Christopher McDonald, 34, Frankford, Jan. 14, petit larceny.
Ariana Brown, 23, Oneonta, Jan. 13, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
Dale Brandenberg, 29, Oneonta, Jan. 13, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
Scott Wood, 54, Hamden, Jan. 14, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jake Vanwagner, 25, Hobart, Jan. 14, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Jeffrey Eckler, 47, Worcester, Jan. 5, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.
Jonathan Sanchez, 43, Meridale, Jan. 16, assault and first-degree criminal contempt.
Ryan Reilly, 25, Davenport, Jan. 18, criminal obstruction of breathing.
17-year-old, Oneonta, Jan. 19, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
Alex Moon, 27, South New Berlin, Jan. 21, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
