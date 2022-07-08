Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Dillon Rought, 29, Deposit, July 7, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing.
GREENE TROOPERS
Miranda Shepard, 23, Whitney Point, July 7, second-degree criminal trespass.
Brook Stanton, 32, Whitney Point, July 7, second-degree criminal trespass.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Shaney Stevens, 50, Coventry, July 4, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
John C. Chapman, 36, Exeter, June 19, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Shawn K. Chhatwal, 22, Roselle Park, New Jersey, June 22, driving while intoxicated and refusal to take breath test.
Denise McGroder, 51, New Berlin, June 25, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper plates and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Michael A. Morton, 32, Exeter, June 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance not in original container.
Thomas Palmatier, 35, Worcester, June 27, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance and a suspended registration and failure to notify DMV on change of address.
Melissa S. Bastion, 41, Mount Vision, June 27, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Earl Thaxton, 74, Middlefield, June 28, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
