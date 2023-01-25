Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
David Enyart, 62, Windsor, Dec. 28, criminal possession of a weapon.
Matthew Mason, 33, Deposit, Jan. 6, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Balchikonis, 27, Deposit, Jan. 8, third-degree criminal mischief.
Robert Gulley, 32, Windsor, Jan. 9, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
John Gkahopoylos, 45, Hancock, Jan. 16, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Darin Wignall, 31, Binghamton, Jan. 23, second-degree criminal contempt.
GREENE TROOPERS
Joshua Fox, 30, Pitcher, Dec. 31, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Dustin Williams, 34, Brooklyn, Dec. 31, driving while intoxicated.
Thomas Filupeit, 66, Margaretville, Jan. 3, first-degree criminal contempt.
Leonardo Cordero, 38, Arkville, Jan. 10, second-degree criminal contempt.
Michael Turim, 33, Stamford, Jan. 11, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree strangulation and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Michael Vaia, 69, Sundown, Jan. 20, driving while intoxicated:first offense.
Casey Tait, 38, Hunter, Jan. 22, third-degree grand larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.