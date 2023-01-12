Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
NORWICH TROOPERS
James Kenyon, 51, Smithville, Dec. 29, second-degree aggravated harassment.
Jeffrey Harahus, 46, no address given, Dec. 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Ashley Nichols, 35, Oxford, Jan. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
Noah Brower, 19, Norwich, Jan. 1, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Michael Beckwith, 29, Norwich, Jan. 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.
ONEONTA POLICE
Roger Kelly, 37, Oneonta, Dec. 22, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal tampering.
Tieyn Boxill-Yakalis, 22, Oneonta, Dec. 21, endangering the welfare of a child.
Dennis Church, 35, Oneonta, Dec. 24, three counts of failure to appear.
Michael Hartley, 54, Oneonta, Dec. 29, fourth-degree grand larceny.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
James Berg, 43, Maryland, Jan. 4, endangering the welfare of a child.
Jeziah Koerner, 26, Oneonta, Jan. 8, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Michael Coulman, 32, Oneonta, Jan. 10, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Sierra Hendrickson, 27, Maryland, Jan. 10, petit larceny and second-degree aggravated harassment.
Michael Coulman, 32, Oneonta, Jan. 10, petit larceny and second-degree aggravated harassment.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Courtney M. Lund, 35, Edmeston, Jan. 2, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with an expired inspection sticker.
Christine M. Gates, 38, Morris, Jan. 3, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Matthew M. Brady, 45, Delhi, Jan. 3, first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Danielle Ellwanger, 31, Milford, Jan. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended registration, no insurance and an expired inspection sticker.
Deggie Urzua, 22, Otego, Jan. 5, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
John J. Dirienzo, 43, Burlington, Jan. 5, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended and an expired inspection sticker.
