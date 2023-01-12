Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

NORWICH TROOPERS

James Kenyon, 51, Smithville, Dec. 29, second-degree aggravated harassment.

Jeffrey Harahus, 46, no address given, Dec. 31, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Ashley Nichols, 35, Oxford, Jan. 1, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

Noah Brower, 19, Norwich, Jan. 1, criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Michael Beckwith, 29, Norwich, Jan. 11, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

ONEONTA POLICE

Roger Kelly, 37, Oneonta, Dec. 22, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal tampering.

Tieyn Boxill-Yakalis, 22, Oneonta, Dec. 21, endangering the welfare of a child.

Dennis Church, 35, Oneonta, Dec. 24, three counts of failure to appear.

Michael Hartley, 54, Oneonta, Dec. 29, fourth-degree grand larceny.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

James Berg, 43, Maryland, Jan. 4, endangering the welfare of a child.

Jeziah Koerner, 26, Oneonta, Jan. 8, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Michael Coulman, 32, Oneonta, Jan. 10, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Sierra Hendrickson, 27, Maryland, Jan. 10, petit larceny and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Michael Coulman, 32, Oneonta, Jan. 10, petit larceny and second-degree aggravated harassment.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Courtney M. Lund, 35, Edmeston, Jan. 2, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with an expired inspection sticker.

Christine M. Gates, 38, Morris, Jan. 3, criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

Matthew M. Brady, 45, Delhi, Jan. 3, first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.

Danielle Ellwanger, 31, Milford, Jan. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended registration, no insurance and an expired inspection sticker.

Deggie Urzua, 22, Otego, Jan. 5, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.

John J. Dirienzo, 43, Burlington, Jan. 5, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended and an expired inspection sticker.

