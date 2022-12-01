Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Ross Donovan, 45, Burnt Hills, Nov. 25, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Leigh Murray, 38, Patterson, Nov. 26, driving while intoxicated: two previous convictions in the past 10 years.
ONEONTA POLICE
Zowie Tesar, 45, Grand Gorge, Nov. 19, trespass.
Keshia Poole, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 20, trespass.
Daryl Hagadorn, 36, Oneonta, Nov. 20, second-degree criminal contempt.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Nov. 21, trespass.
Sean Parks, 24, Oneonta, Nov. 23, failure to appear.
Jesse Sklenarik, 31, Oneonta, Nov. 24, failure to appear.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Kiana Marshall, 23, Sherburne, Nov. 28, endangering the welfare of a child.
16-year-old, Norwich, Nov. 27, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Mark Archer, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 25, petit larceny.
Shane Locust, 24, Oneonta, Nov. 26, petit larceny.
Donny Holmes, 29, East Meredith, Nov. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Burns, 31, Oneonta, Nov. 30, third-degree burglary.
Autumn Knapp, 22, Morris, Nov. 29, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin York, 31, Norwich, Nov. 29, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Robert Solberg, 57, MIlford, Nov. 19, second-degree criminal contempt.
Dominick L. Smith, 43, Hartwick, Nov. 23, second-degree criminal contempt.
Autumn Knapp, 22, Morris, Nov. 25, petit larceny.
Krysta Hartmann, 25, Morris, Nov. 25, petit larceny.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Thomas Harris, 29, Unadilla, Nov. 23, second-degree arson.
Austin Merwin, 23, Zebulon, North Carolina, Nov. 26, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
