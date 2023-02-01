Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

Kenneth Palu, 33, Enterprise, Alabama, Jan. 30, criminal possession of a firearm.

Kara Goodknight, 30, Richmondville, Feb. 1, third-degree burglary.

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Hayes Hathaway, 49, Hamden, two counts of second-degree menacing, false written statement and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Aaron Puffer, 48, Sherburne, Feb. 1, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Aaron Stevens, 30, Oneonta, Jan. 31, second-degree burglary.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

April T. Bishop, 44, Cobleskill, Jan. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.

Christopher M. Hertzler, 36, Schenevus, Jan. 5, second-degree criminal contempt.

Nakia A. Facey, 38, Oneonta, Jan. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninspected vehicle.

Christopher M. Kinney, 21, Oneida, Jan. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no stop lamps.

Richard J. Polimeni, 20, Oneonta, Jan. 9, first-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Eli W. Stapleton, 31, Oneonta, Jan. 10, petit larceny.

Devin LaValley, 34, Burlington, Jan. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.

Juvenile, Cherry Valley, Jan. 17, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Nichole Conklin, 31, Cooperstown, Jan. 18, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Jennifer McCoy, 49, Oneonta, Jan. 19, operating motor vehicle while registration is suspended.

PRINCETOWN TROOPERS

Robert Alexander, 34, Esperance, Jan. 12, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within past 10 years.

Timothy Wainwright, 61, Middleburgh, Jan. 18, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

