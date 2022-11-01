Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Anna Genao, 23, Franklin, Oct. 13, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, moving from lane unsafely and unsafe tires.
Jason Culligan, 45, Harris County, Texas, Oct. 17, arrest warrant.
Jayleigh Mahon, 20, Andes, Oct. 18, endangering the welfare of a child.
Ryan Decker, 25, Walton, Oct. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Brian Dart, 39, Port Crane, Oct. 24, first-degree criminal contempt.
Lanie Christian, 32, Hancock, Oct. 24, endangering the welfare of a child.
Chadwick Buteau, 29, Deposit, Oct. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Smith, 34, Walton, Oct. 29, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Sara Crew, 62, Earlville, Oct. 15, driving while intoxicated.
Marinda Underwood, 29, Norwich, Oct. 20, third-degree burglary.
Lee Jones, 34, Norwich, Oct. 20, third-degree burglary.
Aaron Gabriel, 41, no address given, Oct. 25, petit larceny.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Ishmael Seabrook, 32, Albany, Oct. 18, petit larceny.
18-year-old, Shirley, Oct. 18, petit larceny.
18-year-old, West Islip, Oct. 18, petit larceny.
Derek Miron, 38, Oneonta, Oct. 19, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, Oct. 19, first-degree criminal contempt.
Rex Jordan, 34, Oneonta, Oct. 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
18-year-old, East Worcester, Oct. 21, petit larceny.
Jordan Brown, 32, Oneonta, Oct. 25, petit larceny and third-degree grand larceny.
James Laughman, 40, Davenport, Oct. 28, petit larceny.
Woodrow Vaughan, 30, Laurens, Oct. 29, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
