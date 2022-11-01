Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Anna Genao, 23, Franklin, Oct. 13, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, moving from lane unsafely and unsafe tires.

Jason Culligan, 45, Harris County, Texas, Oct. 17, arrest warrant.

Jayleigh Mahon, 20, Andes, Oct. 18, endangering the welfare of a child.

Ryan Decker, 25, Walton, Oct. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

DEPOSIT TROOPERS

Brian Dart, 39, Port Crane, Oct. 24, first-degree criminal contempt.

Lanie Christian, 32, Hancock, Oct. 24, endangering the welfare of a child.

Chadwick Buteau, 29, Deposit, Oct. 27, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse Smith, 34, Walton, Oct. 29, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Sara Crew, 62, Earlville, Oct. 15, driving while intoxicated.

Marinda Underwood, 29, Norwich, Oct. 20, third-degree burglary.

Lee Jones, 34, Norwich, Oct. 20, third-degree burglary.

Aaron Gabriel, 41, no address given, Oct. 25, petit larceny.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Ishmael Seabrook, 32, Albany, Oct. 18, petit larceny.

18-year-old, Shirley, Oct. 18, petit larceny.

18-year-old, West Islip, Oct. 18, petit larceny.

Derek Miron, 38, Oneonta, Oct. 19, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, Oct. 19, first-degree criminal contempt.

Rex Jordan, 34, Oneonta, Oct. 20, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

18-year-old, East Worcester, Oct. 21, petit larceny.

Jordan Brown, 32, Oneonta, Oct. 25, petit larceny and third-degree grand larceny.

James Laughman, 40, Davenport, Oct. 28, petit larceny.

Woodrow Vaughan, 30, Laurens, Oct. 29, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

