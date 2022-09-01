Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Mark Lapinski, 61, West Fulton, Aug. 29, driving while intoxicated.
Ingrid Young, 63, Middleburgh, Aug. 24, second-degree aggravated harassment.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Rolland F. Billadeau, no age given, Shandaken, Aug. 21, criminal summons.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Stephen Tanner, 34, Deposit, Aug. 30, criminal obstruction of breathing.
Brad Williams, 32, Endicott, Aug. 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Peter Gray, 58, Walton, Aug. 29, driving while intoxicated.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Paul Kolosna, 42, Richfield Springs, Aug. 20, criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.
Thomas Cleary, 57, Richfield Springs, Aug. 24, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Mitchel Sadlon, 37, Richfield Springs, Aug. 26, third-degree burglary.
Brett Fullington, 49, Little Falls, Aug. 27, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1% and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child.
Kenneth Carson, 37, Springfield Center, Aug. 30, second-degree criminal contempt.
