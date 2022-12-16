Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Tyler Mitchell, 25, Stamford, Dec. 12, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Shaquinn Strong, 29, Cobleskill, Dec. 13, third-degree bail jumping.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Charles David, 70, Delhi, Nov. 30, criminal summons.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Thomas Ladlee, 59, Leonardsville, Dec. 15, petit larceny.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Hunter Ogden, 25, West Oneonta, Dec. 12, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Daniel Carey, 42, Oneonta, Dec. 13, petit larceny.
Kaitlin Meyers, 35, Oneonta, Dec. 14, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Melanie O’Mara, 49, Unadilla, Dec. 14, second-degree grand larceny and two counts of second-degree burglary.
16-year-old, Davenport, Dec. 14, second-degree assault.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Matthew Coley, 47, Roseboom, Nov. 8, fugitive from justice.
Andrew J. Lamen, 34, Binghamton, Dec. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to keep right.
Laurie Larsen, 67, Edmeston, Dec. 5, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Kayla A. Keegan (Johnson), 30, Oneonta, Dec. 9, arrest warrant.
Steben A. Salomon, 41, Maryland, Dec. 9, second-degree criminal impersonation.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
12-year-old, Richfield Springs, Dec. 14, presenting a false written statement.
SIDNEY TROOPERS.
Jeffrey Bullis, 19, Unadilla, Dec. 4, fourth-degree stalking, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.
