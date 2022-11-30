Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Jacob Scott, 20, Burnt Hills, Nov. 5, noise ordinance.
Lorenzo Scotti, 20, Commack, Nov. 5, noise ordinance.
Richard Portogallo, Massapequa, Nov. 5, noise ordinance.
Robert Bruschini, 20, Wilton, Nov. 5, noise ordinance.
Jeremiah Vonberg, 30, Oneonta, Nov. 7, second-degree assault, second-degree attempted assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and petit larceny.
Melessia Scott, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Domenick Lepera, 31, Oneonta, Nov. 10, criminal mischief:reckless endangerment, criminal mischief:preventing an emergency call and second-degree harassment.
Keshia Poole, 37, Oneonta, Nov. 10, third-degree assault.
Corey Maraglio, 41, Oneonta, Nov. 12, making a terroristic threat.
Peyton Lufkin, 21, Argyle, Nov. 12, public fighting.
Sarah Stevens, 36, Oneonta, Nov. 14, criminal trespass.
Brian Ellwanger, 41, Oneonta, Nov. 17, petit larceny, failure to appear.
Joseph Spataro, 28, Otego, Nov. 17, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Divine Rogers, 31, Oneonta, Nov. 19, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no/inadequate headlights, no inspection and failure to appear.
Dominic Cheek, 21, Goldens Bridge, Nov. 19, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
