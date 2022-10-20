Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Samantha Ryan, 27, Oneonta, Aug. 18, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sara Vandewerker, 31, Oneonta, Aug. 19, third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Beth Fitch, 34, Oneonta, Aug. 19, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Roberta Peters, 36, Arkville, Aug. 20, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: fighting, disorderly conduct: noise.
Brian Rose, 48, Otego, Aug. 19, third-degree assault.
Derrick Rose, 20, Otego, Aug. 19, disorderly conduct.
Morgan Payne, 65, Oneonta, Aug. 24, open container.
Sarah Stevens, 36, Oneonta, Aug. 25, failure to appear.
Ashley Townsend, 35, Oneonta, Aug. 25, failure to appear.
Drew Sylvester, 30, Oneonta, Aug. 26, nine counts of failure to appear.
Kristin Frano-Winnie, 40, Oneonta, Aug. 26, failure to appear.
Dylan Sickler, 28, Oneonta, Aug. 26, failure to appear.
Jeremiah Vonberg, 30, Oneonta, Aug. 26, failure to appear.
Rex Jordan, 34, Oneonta, Aug. 27, trespass.
Victoria Craig, 20, Pleasantville, Aug. 27, noise ordinance.
Keshia Poole, 37, Oneonta, Aug. 27, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Brad Anderson, 39, Oneonta, Aug. 27, failure to appear, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possessing another person’s license.
Jordan Gutierrez-Champen, 25, Oneonta, Aug. 28, second-degree harassment and trespass.
Adam Vosburgh, 44, Oneonta, Aug. 15, second-degree strangulation, second-degree harassment and third-degree assault.
Geovanni Zanetti, 21, Brewster, Aug. 30, failure to appear.
John Toomey, 57, Oneonta, Aug. 29, open container.
Ryan Wenacur, 18, Oneonta, Aug. 31, open container.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 41, Oneonta, Aug. 31, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment and trespass.
Devon Gould, 18, Oneonta, Aug. 31, disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment.
Rosa Titch, 28, Oneonta, Sept. 1, fourth-degree grand larceny:credit card, petit larceny.
James A. Wright, 74, Oneonta, Sept. 1, forcible touching, unlawful imprisonment.
Patricia Persons, 33, Oneonta, Sept. 2, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Emily Lung, 20, Wantagh, Sept. 3, open container.
Shane Powers, 20, Yorktown, Sept. 3, open container.
Ethan Harrington, 19, Fort Edward, Sept. 3, open container.
Connor Holmes, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 4, noise ordinance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Kathryn M. Gorman, 38, Worcester, Oct. 5, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured, uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration, no/inadequate muffler and no left side mirror.
Wayne Brostek Jr., 48, Schenevus, Oct. 5, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered, uninsured vehicle with improper plates and operating out of an interlock restriction.
Patricia Johnson, 22, Springfield, Oct. 7, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with no insurance and a suspended registration.
Kevin J. Clapper, 40, Fly Creek, Oct. 7, driving while intoxicated, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on road shoulder.
