Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Tyler Gano, 25, Oneonta, Aug. 11, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and petit larceny.
Melessia Scott, 36, Oneonta, Aug. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dennis Church, 34, Oneonta, Aug. 12, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Tionna Stone, 19, Schenevus, Aug. 13, aggravated driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely.
Jagan Samudrala, 49, Oneonta, Aug. 13, trespassing.
Daryl Hagadorn, 36, Oneonta, Aug. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Brian Crosby, 28, Oneonta, Aug. 17, petit larceny.
Rex Jordan, 34, Oneonta, Aug. 17, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.