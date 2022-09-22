ONEONTA TROOPERS
Joshua Harper, 45, Oneonta, Sept. 19, second-degree criminal contempt.
Justin Pethick, 34, Oneonta, Sept. 21, petit larceny.
Danica Alfano, 22, Oneonta, Sept. 21, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Austin Demuth, 27, Unadilla, Aug. 5, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mark Gonsalves, 45, Oneonta, Aug. 6, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Melissa D. Rotolo, 49, Milford, Aug. 12, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and trespass.
Amanda Sgroi, 29, Edmeston, Aug. 12, operating vehicle without a license and while registration is suspended.
Keith Dwyer, 37, Herkimer, Aug. 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Skyler Copeland, 21, New Berlin, Aug. 12, operating vehicle while registration is suspended and expired inspection sticker.
Kellyann Jankowski-Euler, 41, Sharon Springs, Aug. 16, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Alfred C. Seddon III, 51, Bennington, Vermont, Aug. 17, aggravated driving while intoxicated and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
Keith M. Blush, 42, Oneonta, Aug. 17, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no plates.
David Georgeson, 68, Maryland, Aug. 20, operating an uninspected motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Frank Mazepa, 27, Morris, Aug. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.
Emily R. Wood, 32, Morris, Aug. 22, second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree harassment.
Susan L. Hanney, 59, Milford, Aug. 28, aggravated driving while intoxicated and failure to use a signal.
