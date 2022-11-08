Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Jonathan S. Shaw, 35, Franklin, Oct. 25, second-degree criminal contempt.

Floyd Moseman, 58, East Meredith, Oct. 26, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Billy Joe Browning, 41, Unadilla, Oct. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and backing unsafely.

Nicholas Wanamaker, 21, Maybrook, Oct. 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.

Eyan Laboy, 19, Chester, Nov. 1, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.

