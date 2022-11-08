Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Jonathan S. Shaw, 35, Franklin, Oct. 25, second-degree criminal contempt.
Floyd Moseman, 58, East Meredith, Oct. 26, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Billy Joe Browning, 41, Unadilla, Oct. 28, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and backing unsafely.
Nicholas Wanamaker, 21, Maybrook, Oct. 30, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speed in zone.
Eyan Laboy, 19, Chester, Nov. 1, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.