Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Ronald Bodden, 36, Binghamton, July 20, third-degree bail jumping.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Derek Wignall, 30, Hancock, July 20, first-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Robert Lyons, 33, Davenport, July 21, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Terriann Connolly, 37, Walton, July 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Robert A. Smith, 42, Walton, July 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J. Hanna, 34, Oneonta, July 1, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.
Kyle L. Alger, 26, Morris, July 7, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Lisa Skoglund, 40, New Lisbon, July 12, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle and improper plates.
Russell M. Jones, 28, Milford, July 13, driving while intoxicated and various vehicle and traffic violations.
Carin Dambro, 45, Clifton Park, July 14, second-degree criminal trespass.
Amanda M. McHargue, 34, Worcester, July 15, petit larceny.
Jamie L. Shelton, 20, Sidney Center, July 16, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Lisa M. Muehl-Cooper, 57, Schenevus, July 16, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Tyler W. Burr, 28, Oneonta, July 18, second-degree menacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.