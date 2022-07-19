Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Brandon Perrotti, 25, Cobleskill, July 14, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree falsifying business records, false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Summer Coons, 28, Richmondville, July 16, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Stephanie Mapes, 40, Deposit, July 16, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Luke O’Hara, 40, Otego, July 15, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
18-year-old male, July 15, Liverpool, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Matthew Schulte, 37, Oneonta, July 17, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Laurie Hoffmann, 44, Cooperstown, July 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Richard N. Lorette, 34, Oneonta, July 8, petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.