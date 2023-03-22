Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS

Laura Davis, 43, Big Indian, March 3, driving while ability impaired by drugs:previous conviction in past 10 years.

Thomas Filupeit, 66, Margaretville, March 8, first-degree criminal contempt.

Ralph Potter, 40, Stamford, March 10, third-degree criminal sexual act:actor older than 21, victim younger than 17, first-degree criminal sexual act:by force and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thomas Filupeit, 66, Margaretville, March 11, first-degree criminal contempt.

Richard Foster, 49, Middletown, March 14, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree strangulation.

Robert Rose, 47, Harpersfield, March 20, third-degree burglary.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Megan Ashley, 36, Bridgewater, March 6, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Robert Gallo, 40, Oxford, March 10, third-degree assault.

Zane Marvin, 41, Norwich, March 13, aggravated criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

Jordan Bates, 33, Norwich, March 19, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Jesse James, 24, Sherburne, March 21, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, March 10, assault, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

PRINCETOWN TROOPERS

John Stuerke, 45, Middleburgh, March 20, first-degree criminal contempt.

SIDNEY TROOPERS

Curtis Williams, 35, Bainbridge, March 5, criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated family offense and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rosann McChesney, 31, Sidney, March 9, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

Tags

Trending Video