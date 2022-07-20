Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Stephanie Mapes, 40, Deposit, July 16, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
GREENE TROOPERS
John Fuller, 55, Greene, July 15, third-degree grand larceny.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Alex Moon, 27, South New Berlin, July 17, third-degree assault.
Sarah Lorence, 35, South New Berlin, July 20, third-degree criminal trespass.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Angel L. Martinez Jr., 26, Cooperstown, July 11, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
Eric Sparks, 48, Cobleskill, July 14, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Andrew Lamen, 34, New Berlin, July 15, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Thomas Niznik, 47, Richfield Springs, July 19, third-degree burglary.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Jacob Leon, 35, Unadilla, July 15, second-degree reckless endangerment.
Robert Gualdino, 38, Masonville, July 18, two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
Joel Lawrence, 34, Afton, July 19, public lewdness.
Jacob Leon, 35, Unadilla, July 19, second-degree criminal contempt.
