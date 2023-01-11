Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
James Attanasso, 69, Oneonta, Dec. 28, second-degree menacing.
Marni Desantis, 67, Worcester, Dec. 28, petit larceny.
Scott Moore, 42, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Robert Frutiger, 28, Oneonta, Jan. 2, third-degree grand larceny.
Isiah Eckler, 19, East Worcester, Jan. 2, third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Jillian Bent, 20, Oneonta, Jan. 3, petit larceny.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jeremy Robertson, 33, Richfield Springs, Dec. 24, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs:prior conviction within past 10 years.
Zachary Baker, 36, West Winfield, Dec. 27, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mark Harrington, 39, Cooperstown, Jan. 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Michael Hunt, 47, Worcester, Jan. 4, first-degree scheme to defraud and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.
Brenda Mower, 35, Richfield Springs, Jan. 5, acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
Wendy Leboffe, 55, Hartwick, Jan. 5, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
