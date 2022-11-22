Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Michael Donovan, 35, Broome, Nov. 4, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Jeremy Schrader, 44, Richmondville, Nov. 7, third-degree criminal mischief.
Macie Schrom, 27, Worcester, Nov. 10, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Kristian Keller, 56, Schoharie, Nov. 12, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Garrett Demming, 21, Hobart, Nov. 2, third-degree criminal mischief.
Zhongoing Liu, 49, Syracuse, Nov. 5, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and an obstructed view.
Braila Batista, 35, Bronx, Nov. 5, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and an obstructed view.
Devin Castillo, 22, Walton, Nov. 5, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and no plate lamps.
Dakota Nichols, 22, Walton, Nov. 5, driving while intoxicated and speed in zone.
Corey Maraglio, 41, Davenport, Nov. 7, unlawful eviction.
Katie Yarhouse, 31, New York City, Nov. 10, operating out of ignition interlock restrictions and renting a vehicle without an interlock device.
Thomas Filupeit, 66, Town of Middletown, Nov. 11, second-degree criminal contempt.
Michael Vogel, 30, Delhi, Nov. 13, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driver’s view obstructed and an unauthorized sticker.
Carolyn L. Covell, 33, Walton, Nov. 15, third-degree criminal trespass.
Henry Kaufmann, 24, Delhi, Nov. 18, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, moving from lane unsafely, speed, no seat belt and an open container.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Phillip Sherman, 59, Bainbridge, Nov. 5, fourth-degree grand larceny.
Thomas Waters, 35, Cortlandville, Nov. 12, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Kailey Hughes, 26, Norwich, Nov. 12, petit larceny.
Alex Hathaway, 30, Norwich, Nov. 12, petit larceny.
Richard Barriger, 52, Smithville, Nov. 13, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jonnathan Russell, 31, Binghamton, Nov. 17, petit larceny and three counts of second-degree false sworn statement.
Russell Davis, 53, Norwich, Nov. 19, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
