Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA POLICE
Dylan Sickler, 28, Sidney, Oct. 23, failure to appear.
Jaclin Goodrich, 33, Oneonta, Oct. 24, failure to appear.
Marlee Rickard, 45, Oneonta, Oct. 24, five counts of failure to appear.
Sarah Stevens, 36, Oneonta, Oct. 26, two counts of failure to appear.
Alissa Decarr, 29, Oneonta, Oct. 26, petit larceny.
Jack Obrien, 19, Oneonta, Oct. 28, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Stephano Hadoulis, 19, Palisades Park, New Jersey, Oct. 28, public urination or defecation.
Laurie Hitchcock, 31, Oneonta, Oct. 29, noise ordinance, trespass, resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Ali, 31, Oneonta, Oct. 29, third-degree burglary and third-degree attempted assault.
Kirk Brotherson Jr., 21, North Baldwin, Oct. 29, public fighting.
Danielle D’Elia, 21, Plainview, Oct. 30, trespass.
Corey Febo, 37, Oneonta, Oct. 30, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Brad Anderson, 39, Oneonta, Oct. 26, criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.
Colbie Sangetti-Daniels, 31, Oneonta, Oct. 31, second-degree harassment.
Brendan Rose, 25, Oneonta, Oct. 31, petit larceny.
Dandre Thomas, 21, Oneonta, Nov. 3, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Jaclin Goodrich, 33, Oneonta, Nov. 3, failure to appear.
John Bernardi, 19, Mahopac, Nov. 5, noise ordinance.
Dalton Dancy, 20, Syosset, Nov. 5, noise ordinance.
PRINCETOWN TROOPERS
David Walker, 31, Cobleskill, Nov. 7, reckless assault of a child, assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
17-year-old, Howes Cave, Nov. 12, second-degree sexual abuse.
Clifford Swart, 40, Middleburgh, Nov. 27, fifth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Brandon Lockwood, 42, Middleburgh, Nov. 27, fifth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
17-year-old, Middleburgh, Nov. 27, aggravated cruelty to animals.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jacob Lyon, 31, Herkimer, Nov. 4, driving while intoxicated.
Donald Rudler, 53, Otsego, Nov. 16, two counts of petit larceny.
Jeffrey Zawko, 52, Richfield Springs, Nov. 16, third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Phillip Andrews, 41, Cooperstown, Nov. 23, fourth-degree stalking.
John Stewart, 23, Cooperstown, Nov. 24, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
14-year-old, Richfield Springs, Nov. 12, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
13-year-old, Richfield Springs, Nov. 25, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
