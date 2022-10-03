Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
Ryan Doherty, 34, Esperance, Sept. 30, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
William VanWormer, 66, Esperance, Oct. 1, second-degree criminal nuisance.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Wilfredo Alvarado, 41, Jamaica, Sept. 19, aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Daniel Centers, 45, no address given, Sept. 21, second-degree burglary.
Elizabeth Kerwin, 34, Deposit, Sept. 26, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Karseam Blake, 40, Brooklyn, Oct. 2, second-degree criminal contempt.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jennifer Ross, 38, Sidney Center, Sept. 6, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating with a suspended registration.
Brett Hernandez, 67, Hartwick, Sept. 7, expired inspection sticker and operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Hunter S. Boonan, 25, New Berlin, Sept. 8, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to obey traffic control device.
Jonathan L. Shaw, 19, Laurens, Sept. 9, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Randy Lefler, 36, Endicott, Sept. 10, driving while intoxicated and various vehicle and traffic violations.
Derek L. Duncan, 41, Schenevus, Sept. 10, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Michelle T. Mead, 34, Oneonta, Sept. 12, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Brandon C. Hill, 35, Oneonta, Sept. 12, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Jason E. Gray, 43, Bainbridge, Sept. 14, second-degree criminal contempt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.