Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

COBLESKILL TROOPERS

James Waddell, 74, Duanesburg, Jan. 6, driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Donna Wynia, 60, Middleburgh, Jan. 11, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Jason Gangell, 37, Schenectady, Jan. 12, driving while intoxicated: first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Michael Croote, 31, Delanson, Jan. 17, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

Dillon Horn, 30, Richmondville, Jan. 19, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sandra Bandos, 63, Richmondville, Jan. 20, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

Floyd Guernsey, 60, Schoharie, Jan. 21, driving while intoxicated:first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Brian Wisler, 45, Schoharie, Jan. 21, driving while intoxicated:first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Tyler Morgan, 20, Sidney, Jan. 5, second-degree custodial interference.

Timothy Bennett, 44, Walton, Jan. 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle speed and moved from lane unsafely.

DELHI POLICE

John Pierre Regazzi, 32, Delhi, Dec. 30, petit larceny.

Jarod Cameron, 30, Laurens, Jan. 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree possession of stolen property and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Mchael T. Kilmer, 40, Gilboa, Jan. 9, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

Christine McGraw, 54, Gilboa, Jan. 9, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

Meagan McGraw, 28, Gilboa, Jan. 9, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

Tags

Trending Video