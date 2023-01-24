Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
COBLESKILL TROOPERS
James Waddell, 74, Duanesburg, Jan. 6, driving while intoxicated:previous conviction within past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Donna Wynia, 60, Middleburgh, Jan. 11, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Jason Gangell, 37, Schenectady, Jan. 12, driving while intoxicated: first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Michael Croote, 31, Delanson, Jan. 17, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Dillon Horn, 30, Richmondville, Jan. 19, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Sandra Bandos, 63, Richmondville, Jan. 20, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Floyd Guernsey, 60, Schoharie, Jan. 21, driving while intoxicated:first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Brian Wisler, 45, Schoharie, Jan. 21, driving while intoxicated:first offense and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Tyler Morgan, 20, Sidney, Jan. 5, second-degree custodial interference.
Timothy Bennett, 44, Walton, Jan. 7, aggravated driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle speed and moved from lane unsafely.
DELHI POLICE
John Pierre Regazzi, 32, Delhi, Dec. 30, petit larceny.
Jarod Cameron, 30, Laurens, Jan. 4, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree possession of stolen property and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Mchael T. Kilmer, 40, Gilboa, Jan. 9, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Christine McGraw, 54, Gilboa, Jan. 9, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
Meagan McGraw, 28, Gilboa, Jan. 9, petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
