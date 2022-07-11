Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
ONEONTA TROOPERS
18-year-old, Sidney, July 6, prohibitive sale of an alcoholic beverage.
Christopher Romano, 35, Otego, July 8, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal tampering.Skylar Blanchard, 25, Ithaca, July 9, petit larceny.
Miles Trestka, 19, Oneonta, July 10, petit larceny.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Jarett D. Winkler, 30, Davenport, July 1, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Daniel J. O’Donnell, 53, Bloomville, July 3, operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
George Goos, 63, Unadilla, July 5, third-degree assault.
Chandler Gual, 26, Sidney, July 9, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Timothy Mayes, 28, Bainbridge, July 9, second-degree criminal contempt.
Jeanette Wood, 41, Unadilla, July 9, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
Pedro Milian, 37, Oneonta, July 11, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
