Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

DELAWARE DEPUTIES

Steven Mendoza, no age given, Bronx, Sept. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and non-distinctive plate.

William Mettler III, 18, Franklin, Sept. 23, driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic violations.

Catherine J. Shepler, no age given, Jefferson, third-degree forgery.

NORWICH TROOPERS

Christopher Lacroce, 34, Oxford, Sept. 29, fourth-degree criminal mischief.

ONEONTA TROOPERS

Jesse Sklenarik, 31, Oneonta, Sept. 29, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Drew Sylvester, 30, East Meredith, Sept. 29, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

OTSEGO DEPUTIES

Dionaja Sanders, 25, Maryland, Sept. 24, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.

Bryan M. Graham, 20, Middleburgh, Sept. 25,operating an uninspected vehicle with no insurance and a suspended registration, speed, no front plate and a window tint violation.

Kynisha Atkinson, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 25, operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.

Holly N. Russman, 33, Oneonta, Sept. 26, operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS

William Werner, 34, Richfield Springs, Sept. 15, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon-firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous felony conviction and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction.

Laken Crandall, 28, Cherry Valley, Sept. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Schidlovsky, 68, Kingston, New Jersey, Sept. 23, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.

David Decker, 50, Hartwick, Sept. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.

Gerard Bourgeois, 27, Otego, Sept. 26, second-degree burglary and third-degree arson.

