Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELAWARE DEPUTIES
Steven Mendoza, no age given, Bronx, Sept. 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speed in zone and non-distinctive plate.
William Mettler III, 18, Franklin, Sept. 23, driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic violations.
Catherine J. Shepler, no age given, Jefferson, third-degree forgery.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Christopher Lacroce, 34, Oxford, Sept. 29, fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Jesse Sklenarik, 31, Oneonta, Sept. 29, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.
Drew Sylvester, 30, East Meredith, Sept. 29, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Dionaja Sanders, 25, Maryland, Sept. 24, operating vehicle while registration is suspended.
Bryan M. Graham, 20, Middleburgh, Sept. 25,operating an uninspected vehicle with no insurance and a suspended registration, speed, no front plate and a window tint violation.
Kynisha Atkinson, 26, Oneonta, Sept. 25, operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
Holly N. Russman, 33, Oneonta, Sept. 26, operating an uninspected vehicle with a suspended registration.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
William Werner, 34, Richfield Springs, Sept. 15, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon-firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous felony conviction and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction.
Laken Crandall, 28, Cherry Valley, Sept. 23, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Nicholas Schidlovsky, 68, Kingston, New Jersey, Sept. 23, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 of 1%.
David Decker, 50, Hartwick, Sept. 24, second-degree criminal contempt.
Gerard Bourgeois, 27, Otego, Sept. 26, second-degree burglary and third-degree arson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.