Early voting is available Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at local county boards of elections offices. Click on the name of each county to go to that county's Board of Elections website.
Area voters will go to the polls from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the general elections. Unless otherwise noted, all districts within each town vote at the same polling place. Polling places are as follows:
Afton: Afton Town Hall, 204 County Route 39, Afton.
Bainbridge: Bainbridge Town Hall, 15 N. Main St., Bainbridge.*
Columbus: Town Courtroom, 4340 State Highway 80, Columbus.
Coventry: Town Hall, 1839 State Highway 235, Coventry.
German: Genegantslet Fire House, 5333 State Highway 41, Smithville Flats.*
Greene: Church of the Immaculate Conception community room, 1180 State Highway 206, Greene.
Guilford: Town Hall, 223 Marble Road, Guilford.
Lincklaen: Town Hall, 651 Union Valley-Lincklaen Road, Lincklaen.
McDonough: Town Hall, 1178 County Road 5, McDonough.
New Berlin: Unadilla Valley Central School wrestling room, 4238 State Highway 8, New Berlin.
North Norwich: Town Hall, 188 County Road 23, North Norwich.
Norwich (town): Town Hall, 157 County Road 32A, Norwich.
Norwich (city): St. Bart’s Parish Center, 81 E. Main St., Norwich.
Otselic: Town Hall, 133 County Route 13, South Otselic.
Oxford: Oxford Firehouse, 20 Main St., Oxford.
Pharsalia: Town Hall, 1040 County Road 8, East Pharsalia.
Pitcher: Town Hall, 145 Town Hall Road, Pitcher.
Plymouth: Plymouth Fire Station, 3461 State Highway 23, South Plymouth.
Preston: Town Hall/Highway Garage, 685 Tamarac Road, Preston.
Sherburne: American Legion, 15 S. Main St., Sherburne.
Smithville: Genegantslet Firehouse, 5333 State Highway 41, Smithville Flats.
Smyrna: Town Hall, 3 Academy St., Smyrna.
Andes: District 1, Town Court, 5287 County Highway 1, Andes. District 2, Rod and Gun Club, 528 County Highway 1, Andes.
Bovina: Community Hall, 1866 County Highway 6, Bovina Center.
Colchester: Districts 1, 3 and 4, Downsville American Legion, 1 Legion Lane, Downsville. District 2, Cooks Falls Fire Hall, 116 Cooks Falls Road, Cooks Falls.
Davenport: Historical Society/Town Hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Delhi: Public Safety Building, 280 Phoebe Lane, Delhi.
Deposit: Town Hall, 3 Elm St., Deposit.
Franklin: Town Garage, 12480 County Highway 21, Franklin.
Hamden: Town Hall, 20 Covert Hollow Road, Hamden.
Hancock: Districts 1, 2 and 5, fire hall, 29 Bridge St., East Branch. Districts 3, 4 and 6, Town Hall, 661 W. Main St., Hancock.
Harpersfield: Town Hall, 25399 State Highway 23, Harpersfield.
Kortright: Town Hall, 51702 State Highway 10, Bloomville.
Masonville: Town Hall, 1890 State Highway 206, Masonville.
Meredith: Fire Department, 50 County Highway 10, Meridale.
Middletown: District 1, fire hall, 1298 Main St., Fleischmanns. Districts 2 and 4, Middletown Town Hall, 42339 State Route 28, Margaretville. Districts 3 and 5, Arkville Fire Hall, 43365 State Highway 28, Arkville.
Roxbury: District 1, Civic Center, 60933 State Highway 30, Grand Gorge. Districts 2, 3 and 4, fire hall, 53613 State Highway 30, Roxbury.
Sidney: Districts 1 and 3, Sidney Center Fire Station, 6762 County Highway 35, Sidney Center. Districts 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7, firemen’s training center, 72 River St., Sidney.
Stamford: Hobart Community Center, 80 Cornell Ave., Hobart.
Tompkins: Town Hall, 148 Bridge St., Trout Creek.
Walton: School bus garage, Delaware Street, Walton.
Burlington: Municipal building, 6011 State Highway 51, Burlington Flats.
Butternuts: Municipal building, 1234 State Highway 51, Gilbertsville.
Cherry Valley: Community Center, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley.
Decatur: Town barn, 104 County Highway 37, Decatur.
Edmeston: Municipal building, 2 West St., Edmeston.
Exeter: Town building, 7411 State Highway 28, Schuyler Lake.
Hartwick: Town office building, 103 Town Drive, Hartwick.
Laurens: Town Hall, 37 Brook St., Laurens.
Maryland: Schenevus Central School Bus Garage, 159 Main St., Schenevus.
Middlefield: Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown.
Milford: Town Hall, 2859 State Highway 28, Portlandville.
Morris: Townhouse, 118 Main St., Morris.
New Lisbon: Town Hall, 908 County Highway 16, Garrattsville.
Oneonta (town): Town Hall, 3966 State Highway 23, West Oneonta.*
Oneonta (city): Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta.
Otego: Municipal building, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego.
Otsego: Districts 1 and 2, St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. District 3, town building, 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Pittsfield: Town Hall, 175 State Route 80, New Berlin.
Plainfield: Courthouse, 133 County Highway 18A, Unadilla Forks.
Richfield: Town Hall, 18 E. James St., Richfield Springs.
Roseboom: Town Barn, 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.
Springfield: Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center.
Unadilla: Town Hall, 1648 State Highway 7, Unadilla.
Westford: Town Hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
Worcester: Worcester Central School, 198 Main St., Worcester.
Blenheim: Hitchcock Municipal Building, 1748 State Route 30, North Blenheim.
Broome: Town Hall, 920 State Route 145, Broome.
Carlisle: Town Hall, 541 Crommie Road, Carlisle.
Cobleskill: Firehouse, 610 E. Main St., Cobleskill.
Conesville: Town Hall, 1306 State Route 990V, Gilboa.
Esperance: Village/Fire Hall, 115 Church St., Esperance.
Fulton: Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road, West Fulton.
Gilboa: Town Hall, 373 State Route 990V, Gilboa.
Jefferson: Town Hall, 677 N. Harpersfield Road, Jefferson.
Middleburgh: Shelter and Community Center, 138 Cotton Hill Road, Middleburgh.*
Richmondville: Town Garage, 121 Municpal Lane, Richmondville.
Schoharie: Firehouse, 114 Fort Road, Schoharie.
Seward: Town Barn, 795 Lowe Road, Seward.
Sharon: Municipal Building, 129 Main St., Sharon Springs.
Summit: Town Hall, 1580 Charlotte Valley Road, Summit.
Wright: Town municipal building, 105 School St., Gallupville.
*Location changed for general election.
