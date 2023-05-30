Cooperstown’s first LGBTQ+ Pride Weekend will take place June 1 through 4, with events in Cooperstown, Milford and Oneonta.
According to a media release from Otsego Pride Alliance, the group will work with local businesses to present the event during Pride Month, observed each June, “a celebration of LGBTQ+ self-identity, inclusivity, and equality.”
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 1, with the raising of a Pride flag at the Village Hall at 22 Main St.
According to the release, former Cooperstown village Trustee MacGuire Benton will be in attendance to kick off the event with a performance by students from the Cooperstown Central School’s Identity Alliance organization. Mel’s at 22, a Cooperstown restaurant, will donate a portion of its sales that evening to the Identity Alliance organization.
From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2, Brewery Ommegang will present a Fire Pit Friday event celebrating Pride Month. The all-ages event will feature drinks, food and a bonfire, as well as a welcome address by Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, music from a DJ and a fireworks display. Local businesses will be on the site, selling Cooperstown Pride Weekend merchandise with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Identity Alliance organization. There is no admission charge. Beer and food will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds from Neon Rainbows sales that evening donated to Otsego Pride Alliance.
Festivities will move to Oneonta from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, with a parade starting at the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, leading up to a block party on Main Street. According to the release, the event will include live music, family-friendly drag shows, kids’ activities, vendors, speakers, yoga, community resources and more! To see the full schedule of events, visit www.otsegopridealliance.org/pride fest-2023/
On Sunday, June 4, Barnyard Swing at 4604 State Route 28 in Milford will host Family Pride Day from noon to 3 p.m..
According to the release, the event will include activities such as face painting, spin art, fossil safari, miniature golf, music and more. Hot dogs and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are urged to dress in rainbow colors to receive a free soft-serve ice cream. The Susquehanna SPCA will be in attendance with pets available for adoption.
A portion of the proceeds from Family Pride Day will be donated to the Cooperstown Central School Identity Alliance organization, the release said.
According to the release, the Cooperstown Central School Identity Alliance’s mission is “to provide a more inclusive and celebratory environment for our LGBTQ+ community, allies, and all students.”
The mission of Otsego Pride Alliance is “to support, raise awareness, and create understanding of the LGBTQIA+ community and its needs in the Otsego County area,” the release said.
To learn more about Cooperstown Pride Weekend visit www.otsegopride alliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.