Primary election races in districts that cover The Daily Star area were too close to call at deadline time Tuesday night.
In the Republican Party primary in the 51st state Senate District, Terry Bernardo and Peter Oberacker were separated by only 400 votes with just over 12,000 of the eligible 74,689 votes cast, according to unofficial results on the state Board of Elections website.
In the Democratic Party primary in the U.S. House of Representatives 19th District, Josh Riley led Jamie Cheney, 62% to 35%, with about 25% of eligible votes counted.
In the Democratic Party primary in the 21st Congressional District, Matt Castelli had a commanding 81% to 18% lead over Matt Putorti with just 17,000 of a potential 137,162 votes counted.
Final results will pe published Wednesday at www.thedailystar.com.
