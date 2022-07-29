The cost of everything has increased and everyone is feeling the strain for basic items such as food and fuel. For most older adults, the amount of income has not increased. That leaves a situation that makes it challenging to decide where resources are spent. Some of you may remember the Great Depression, or at least the stories that were passed down, and I sincerely hope that we will not have history repeat itself.
If you are concerned about how you will make ends meet, there are several resources that may be available to assist. Some of these have income guidelines and applications that determine eligibility. Some have age or situational aspects that need to be present. It can certainly be confusing and overwhelming, but we are here to help. The most important task that you can do to prepare is to organize your information that would be needed on these applications.
That includes most standard documentation of your identity and social security number and proof of residence and income & resources, but there are other, not so commonly saved, documents that you need to be attentive to. One of those items is the most recent notification of your Social Security award letter that comes in the mail each November or December. Another document to hold on to is your most recent fuel or utility bill. If there are additional people in your household, some programs also ask for their personal information. Although it may seem overwhelming, organizing important information will make the process run much smoother.
Here are some programs that may be of assistance during these challenging times:
• SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits help low-income individuals put healthy food on the table. Benefits are provided through an electronic benefit card, similar to a debit or credit card. Eligibility and benefit levels are based on household size, income, expenses and other factors. Did you know that if you are eligible for SNAP benefits you are automatically eligible for HEAP?
• HEAP — The Home Energy Assistance Program can help eligible individuals heat and cool their homes. If you are eligible, you may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year and could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if you are in danger of running out of fuel or having your utility service shut off.
• Farmers Market Coupons — Once a year, the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program gives eligible, low-income older adults $25 in coupons to buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets in New York state. Booklets are available in July and may be used through November. They are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Congregate Dining — Congregate meals are healthy, nutritious, balanced meals served to older adults, up to five days a week, in senior meal sites. There are three locations in Schoharie County with all kinds of social activities too. Up-to-date information about healthy eating, wellness and healthy habits is given out to those who get meals. Registered dietitians can help any older person with questions about diabetes, weight loss or gain and healthy eating in private nutrition counseling. You don’t need to get meals to meet with the registered dietitians.
• HIICAP — Understanding insurance options can save you money; Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program counselors answer questions about Medicare, Medicare Advantage programs (managed care), Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medigap and other health and long-term care insurance issues. Each visit is individualized, and your best options will be discussed.
• Home Delivered Meals — You may need meals for a short time because you were recently discharged from a hospital and can’t make meals until you recover. Or you may need meals for a longer time because you can’t do many of the things you did for yourself before. Home-delivered meals provide healthy, nutritious, balanced meals to a participant’s residence up to five days a week. Nutrition education is also included in this program. Eligibility is based on a mandatory comprehensive assessments for those 60 and older.
• SCSEP —The Senior Community Service Employment Program is for individuals who are income eligible and age 55 or older. SCSEP helps those adults return to or remain active in the workforce by providing job training, job search services and on-the-job experience.
All of these programs are very familiar to our office, and we are here to help. If you have any questions on any specific program, please contact us! Nancy Dingee is the director of the Schoharie County Office for the Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.