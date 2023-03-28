Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

MONDAY

Cherry Valley Village annual meeting, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Oneonta City Common Council, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

