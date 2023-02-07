Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
MONDAY
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 141 Water St.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows, classroom B, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 1 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Butternuts Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., municipal building.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., budget workshop, room 116; 7 p.m., board meeting, performing arts center.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
WEDNESDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., budget workshop. elementary school gym.
Milford Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Airport Commission, 4 p.m., 391 Airport Road.
Oneonta City Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5 p.m., high school board room
Worcester Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., library.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
Walton Central School District Board of Education finance committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
