Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District board and employees, 1 to 3 p.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School gymnasium. Regular meeting and building presentation.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

WEDNESDAY

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

