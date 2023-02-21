Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District board and employees, 1 to 3 p.m., classroom B, The Meadows, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School gymnasium. Regular meeting and building presentation.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Riverside Elementary School gymnasium. Regular meeting and building presentation.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
