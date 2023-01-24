Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
MONDAY
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 5 p.m., Afton Free Library.
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
TUESDAY
No meetings reported.
WEDNESDAY
Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.
South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.
Sidney Memorial Public Library, annual meeting of Friends of the Library, 2:30 p.m., 8 River St.
THURSDAY
Afton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., school board room, 29 Academy St.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
