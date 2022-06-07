Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
WEDNESDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.
Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district office, distance learning room.
Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Worcester Planning Board, 7 p.m., municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. Follow-up with Borrego Solar representative on proposed solar farm at 118 Up County Road.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., distance learning room.
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.