Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Downsville Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 259 Main St.
Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board and employees, 1 to 3 p.m., Meadows, Classroom B, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.
WEDNESDAY
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.