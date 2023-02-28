Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

MONDAY

Delaware Academy Central School District budget workshop, 5 p.m., high school media library center.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Parks & Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., performing arts center.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.

WEDNESDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Laurens Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 34 Main St.

Oneonta City Public Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Housing Commission, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

Otsego Town Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Worcester Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town barn, Katie Lane.

THURSDAY

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., executive session; 6:30 p.m., regular session.

Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

